UrduPoint.com

German IS Bride Sentenced To 10 Years Over Yazidi Girl Murder

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 02:34 PM

German IS bride sentenced to 10 years over Yazidi girl murder

A Munich court on Monday sentenced a German woman who joined the Islamic State group to 10 years in prison over the war crime of letting a five-year-old Yazidi "slave" girl die of thirst in the sun

Munich, Germany, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :A Munich court on Monday sentenced a German woman who joined the Islamic State group to 10 years in prison over the war crime of letting a five-year-old Yazidi "slave" girl die of thirst in the sun.

Presiding judge Reinhold Baier of the superior regional court in the southern German city handed down the verdict to Jennifer Wenisch, 30, in one of the first convictions anywhere in the world related to the Islamic State group's persecution of the Yazidi community.

Wenisch was found guilty of "two crimes against humanity in the form of enslavement", as well as aiding and abetting the girl's killing by failing to offer help.

Wenisch and her IS husband "purchased" a Yazidi woman and child as household "slaves", whom they held captive while living in then IS-occupied Mosul, Iraq, in 2015, the court found.

"After the girl fell ill and wet her mattress, the husband of the accused chained her up outside as punishment and let the child die an agonising death of thirst in the scorching heat," prosecutors said during the trial.

"The accused allowed her husband to do so and did nothing to save the girl."Wenisch's husband, Taha al-Jumailly, is also facing trial in separate proceedings in Frankfurt, where the verdict is due in late November.

Identified only by her first name Nora, the Yazidi girl's mother has repeatedly testified in both Munich and Frankfurt about the torment allegedly visited on her child.

Related Topics

World Iraq German Frankfurt Munich Mosul Superior November Women 2015 Court

Recent Stories

What’s All the Hype about 5G-enabled Smartphones ..

What’s All the Hype about 5G-enabled Smartphones?

8 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler briefed on strategy and future plans of ..

UAQ Ruler briefed on strategy and future plans of Ministry of Justice

36 minutes ago
 Volvo Cars sets share price for IPO at 53 kronor ( ..

Volvo Cars sets share price for IPO at 53 kronor ($6.20)

1 minute ago
 Mediocrity setting in at Barca as Clasico leaves t ..

Mediocrity setting in at Barca as Clasico leaves them adrift in La Liga

1 minute ago
 Arab League 'concerned' for Sudan's transition

Arab League 'concerned' for Sudan's transition

1 minute ago
 Russia Confirms New Single-Day Record of 37,930 CO ..

Russia Confirms New Single-Day Record of 37,930 COVID-19 Cases - Response Center

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.