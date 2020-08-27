UrduPoint.com
German, Israeli Foreign Ministers To Meet On Thursday

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 10:10 AM

German, Israeli Foreign Ministers to Meet on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas will meet with his Israeli counterpart, Gabi Ashkenazi, on Thursday, August 27.

According to Germany's Federal Foreign Office, Ashkenazi will have a working lunch with the EU foreign ministers ahead of their informal meeting, known as Gymnich.

The lunch will be hosted by the German Presidency of the Council of the EU.

The participants will discuss the middle East peace process, the situation in that region as well as the EU-Israel relations.

