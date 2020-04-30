UrduPoint.com
German Jobless Total Soars In April Over Virus: Official Data

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 01:58 PM

The jobless total in Germany leaped by 13.2 percent in a single month to more than 2.6 million in April, official data showed Thursday, highlighting the coronavirus pandemic's impact on Europe's top economy

Frankfurt am Main, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :The jobless total in Germany leaped by 13.2 percent in a single month to more than 2.6 million in April, official data showed Thursday, highlighting the coronavirus pandemic's impact on Europe's top economy.

In seasonally adjusted terms, the unemployment rate jumped from 5.0 percent to 5.8 percent, the BA Federal labour agency said, while some 750,000 companies applied to place 10.1 million workers on government-funded shorter hours schemes.

Your Thoughts and Comments

