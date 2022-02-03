The German Journalists Association (DJV) on Thursday called on the authorities to condemn Russia's measures against Deutsche Welle

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) The German Journalists Association (DJV) on Thursday called on the authorities to condemn Russia's measures against Deutsche Welle.

"Solidarity with colleagues from Deutsche Welle in Russia.

The Federal government must show responsibility for Deutsche Welle and loudly protest this act of censorship," the DJW tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Moscow said that it is closing the Deutsche Welle's bureau in the country and annulling the accreditation of its employees, among other measures, in response to the RT DE ban in Germany.