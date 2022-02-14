UrduPoint.com

German Journalists Call On Scholz To Negotiate DW License In Russia With Putin

Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2022 | 07:10 PM

German Journalists Call on Scholz to Negotiate DW License in Russia With Putin

The German Federation of Journalists (DJV) on Monday called on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to negotiate an immediate lifting of restrictions imposed on media activities of the German broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW) in Russia, during upcoming talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) The German Federation of Journalists (DJV) on Monday called on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to negotiate an immediate lifting of restrictions imposed on media activities of the German broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW) in Russia, during upcoming talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In the beginning of February, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced that Moscow was closing the DW bureau in Moscow, annulling the accreditation of its employees, and terminating DW satellite and other broadcasts after German media regulator MABB officially banned airing of RT DE in Germany on February 1. A ministry official told Sputnik that if Germany were to revisit its position on RT DE, Moscow would respond in kind.

"I therefore ask you to use all of your authority with the Russian side to ensure that the suspension of operations of Deutsche Welle is lifted immediately. In addition, Russian authorities must immediately cease any attempts to prevent correspondents from practicing their professional duties in the country," the federation posted on the website, citing DJV Chief Frank Uberall's letter.

The Russian and German leaders will meet on Tuesday.

RT DE received a broadcasting license in Serbia, which gives it the right to broadcast in most EU countries, including Germany. Nonetheless, German media regulator MABB said that RT DE was officially banned in Germany because it lacked the necessary permission for broadcasting.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia German Germany Vladimir Putin Serbia February Media All From

Recent Stories

Erin Holland adds colors to PSL 2022

Erin Holland adds colors to PSL 2022

6 minutes ago
 COAS meets President, PM  

COAS meets President, PM  

16 minutes ago
 Reznikov, Khrenin Agree on Military Attaches' Visi ..

Reznikov, Khrenin Agree on Military Attaches' Visits to Drills in Ukraine, Belar ..

11 minutes ago
 Israeli PM to make first-ever visit to Bahrain Mon ..

Israeli PM to make first-ever visit to Bahrain Monday

11 minutes ago
 Italy to Send 1,000 Troops to Eastern Europe - Rep ..

Italy to Send 1,000 Troops to Eastern Europe - Reports

11 minutes ago
 Lavrov Informs Putin Russia Prepared Reaction to U ..

Lavrov Informs Putin Russia Prepared Reaction to US, NATO Security Response

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>