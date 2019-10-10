UrduPoint.com
German Justice Minister Calls Shooting Outside Halle's Synagogue Far-Right Terror Attack

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 07:49 PM

The German authorities consider Wednesday's shooting near a synagogue in the city of Halle to be a far-right antisemitic terror attack, Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Thursday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) The German authorities consider Wednesday's shooting near a synagogue in the city of Halle to be a far-right antisemitic terror attack, Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Thursday.

On Wednesday a shooting took place near Halle's synagogue in which two people died and another two were injured. German media reported that the suspected gunman, arrested by police after the attack, was Stephan Balliet, a 27-year-old neo-Nazi German citizen, who broadcast his attack online.

"According to the latest data, we are talking about a far-right extremist terror attack by a lone wolf. We assume that he acted out of antisemitic, far-right attitudes and targeted the Jewish community in the synagogue. Luckily, if such a word can be even used in a situation like that, he failed to force his way into the synagogue," Lambrecht said during a press conference.

The attack was perpetrated during Yom Kippur, one of the main holidays in Judaism, which was celebrated from Tuesday to Wednesday this year.

