German Justice Ministry, Doctors Seem Barred From Talking to Russian Colleagues - Moscow

The behavior of the German Justice Ministry and doctors makes it seem as if they were prohibited from communicating with the Russian colleagues around the case involving Russian opposition politician Alexey Navalny, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) The behavior of the German Justice Ministry and doctors makes it seem as if they were prohibited from communicating with the Russian colleagues around the case involving Russian opposition politician Alexey Navalny, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the government of Germany, where Navalny was transported for treatment from an acute health condition late last month, said that tests found traces of a nerve agent from the Novichok group in his system. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow never received an official notification on the findings from Berlin. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the requests of the Russian prosecutors and doctors for more information on the matter were left without a response by German counterparts.

"This creates the impression that someone has barred the German Justice Ministry and medical personnel from communicating with the Russian colleagues," the ministry said.

Doctors from the Russian city of Omsk, where Navalny was initially hospitalized after feeling unwell on a domestic flight on August 20, offered assistance in the further diagnostics in a letter sent to the German counterparts from the Berlin-based Charite hospital, where the politician was transported two days later.

"The German hospital replied by thanking them for concerns, but not requesting any concrete assistance. The Russian doctors' second letter, sent on August 27, with a request to share the data pointing to Navalny's intoxication with the cholinesterase inhibitors [the German doctors' initial diagnosis] has received no reply," the ministry said.

