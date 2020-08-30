German Justice Ministry Receives Russian Request for Legal Help in Navalny Case - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2020) The German Justice Ministry has received a request from Russia for legal assistance in the suspected poisoning case of opposition blogger Alexei Navalny, German media said Sunday.

The Russian prosecutor general's office said this week it had asked Germany to share clinical findings and preliminary diagnoses made by German doctors treating the 44-year-old at Berlin's Charite hospital.

A spokesperson for the German Justice Ministry told the Welt am Sonntag newspaper that the request came in on Thursday.

The ministry is looking into it.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday there was no reason for a probe into Navalny's sudden illness because of a lack of clarity on what caused his condition.

Navalny fell ill on a flight to Moscow from Siberia last week and was taken to a hospital in the Russian city of Omsk. He went into a coma and was flown to Germany two days later where doctors said tests pointed to intoxication with a substance from the group of cholinesterase inhibitors.