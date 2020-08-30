UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Justice Ministry Receives Russian Request For Legal Help In Navalny Case - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 seconds ago Sun 30th August 2020 | 03:40 PM

German Justice Ministry Receives Russian Request for Legal Help in Navalny Case - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2020) The German Justice Ministry has received a request from Russia for legal assistance in the suspected poisoning case of opposition blogger Alexei Navalny, German media said Sunday.

The Russian prosecutor general's office said this week it had asked Germany to share clinical findings and preliminary diagnoses made by German doctors treating the 44-year-old at Berlin's Charite hospital.

A spokesperson for the German Justice Ministry told the Welt am Sonntag newspaper that the request came in on Thursday.

The ministry is looking into it.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday there was no reason for a probe into Navalny's sudden illness because of a lack of clarity on what caused his condition.

Navalny fell ill on a flight to Moscow from Siberia last week and was taken to a hospital in the Russian city of Omsk. He went into a coma and was flown to Germany two days later where doctors said tests pointed to intoxication with a substance from the group of cholinesterase inhibitors.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia German Germany Berlin Omsk Sunday Media From Share Opposition

Recent Stories

India reports 78,761 new coronavirus infections

2 hours ago

Waha Capital launches Income Generating Islamic Fu ..

3 hours ago

US reports 44,656 new COVID-19 cases

3 hours ago

UAE aid ship arrives in Al Mukalla Port, Yemen

4 hours ago

UAE Press: Back to school amid caution and eagerne ..

5 hours ago

Brazil&#039;s coronavirus death toll at 120,262, w ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.