German Justice Ministry Says Navalny Interviewed After Russia's Legal Aid Request

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 06:30 PM

German Justice Ministry Says Navalny Interviewed After Russia's Legal Aid Request

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny was questioned in Berlin after Russia's request for legal aid, the spokesperson for the German Ministry of Justice said Friday.

"Yesterday, Navalny was questioned by the prosecutors in Berlin as part of the legal aid process," the spokesperson told a briefing.

According to the spokesperson, there were no Russian investigators present during that conversation.

"Navalny was poisoned in Russia and he was categorically against Russian investigators being present at the interview," the spokesperson said.

More Stories From World

