German Koch Institute Designates 1 Romanian, 2 Croatian Regions as COVID-19 High Risk

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) Germany on Thursday included two regions of Croatia and one Romanian county in its list of international high-risk travel destinations with unfavorable epidemiological environment, according to the Robert Koch Institute, the country's agency responsible for the pandemic monitoring and control.

The list was first published in mid-June and has since been regularly updated.

"The counties of Sibenik-Knin, Split-Dalmatia [in Croatia], as well as the county of Valcea in Romania are considered as regions of risk," the institute said.

Since early August, a number of Romanian counties have been considered as high-risk areas. Some of them have been excluded from the list over the improving epidemiological situation, with three being excluded on Thursday.

In addition, the institute said that Luxembourg was no longer considered a high-risk region.

The list is representative of the German government's recommended pool of destinations for nationals' travel. It also means that travelers returning to Germany from the designated countries will have to self-isolated for 14 days and get tested for COVID-19.