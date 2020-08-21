UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Koch Institute Designates 1 Romanian, 2 Croatian Regions As COVID-19 High Risk

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 12:00 AM

German Koch Institute Designates 1 Romanian, 2 Croatian Regions as COVID-19 High Risk

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) Germany on Thursday included two regions of Croatia and one Romanian county in its list of international high-risk travel destinations with unfavorable epidemiological environment, according to the Robert Koch Institute, the country's agency responsible for the pandemic monitoring and control.

The list was first published in mid-June and has since been regularly updated.

"The counties of Sibenik-Knin, Split-Dalmatia [in Croatia], as well as the county of Valcea in Romania are considered as regions of risk," the institute said.

Since early August, a number of Romanian counties have been considered as high-risk areas. Some of them have been excluded from the list over the improving epidemiological situation, with three being excluded on Thursday.

In addition, the institute said that Luxembourg was no longer considered a high-risk region.

The list is representative of the German government's recommended pool of destinations for nationals' travel. It also means that travelers returning to Germany from the designated countries will have to self-isolated for 14 days and get tested for COVID-19.

Related Topics

German Germany Luxembourg Romania Croatia August From Government

Recent Stories

No rift in Pak-Saudi ties as strong economic, poli ..

3 minutes ago

Arab Coalition in Yemen destroys bomb-laden UAV ta ..

33 minutes ago

Transport dept takes multiple steps to provide mod ..

3 minutes ago

Trump pushes sale of F-35 military jets to UAE des ..

5 minutes ago

EFP to promote agri technical research

6 minutes ago

Young girl commits suicide due to domestic dispute ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.