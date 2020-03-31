German Labor Ministry Says Unemployment Rate Across Country Will Rise Over COVID-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) There will be an increase in the unemployment rate in Germany for the first time in many years in light of the coronavirus pandemic, Labor and Social Affairs Minister Hubertus Heil said on Tuesday.

"We must maintain a realistic view of the labor market. We can save a lot of jobs in Germany but not all.

Germany's unemployment rate will increase again for the first time in many years. To be more precise, we cannot guarantee the safety of each workplace, but we will fight by all means for each workplace," Heil said at a press conference.

So far, Germany has registered nearly 62,000 confirmed cases of the disease. Meanwhile, 583 patients have died in the country.