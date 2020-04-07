German Labs Ramp Up Coronavirus Testing Capacity to 100,000 Per Day - Association

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) Germany's Accredited Laboratories in Medicine (ALM), an association representing the majority of laboratories in the country, said Tuesday it could test 100,000 suspected coronavirus patients a day.

"The testing capacity rose this week to 100,000 tests per day. This is only in laboratories that have shared the information," the trade union said in a press release.

The association, which represents 200 medical labs in Germany, said that over 100 laboratories had run more than a million coronavirus tests since March 1. The number of tests per week has increased to 332,414.

The number of new cases in Germany has been slowing down for several consecutive days. The Robert Koch Institute reported 3,834 new cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total past 99,000. The death toll stands at 1,607.