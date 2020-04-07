UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Labs Ramp Up Coronavirus Testing Capacity To 100,000 Per Day - Association

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 11:19 PM

German Labs Ramp Up Coronavirus Testing Capacity to 100,000 Per Day - Association

Germany's Accredited Laboratories in Medicine (ALM), an association representing the majority of laboratories in the country, said Tuesday it could test 100,000 suspected coronavirus patients a day

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) Germany's Accredited Laboratories in Medicine (ALM), an association representing the majority of laboratories in the country, said Tuesday it could test 100,000 suspected coronavirus patients a day.

"The testing capacity rose this week to 100,000 tests per day. This is only in laboratories that have shared the information," the trade union said in a press release.

The association, which represents 200 medical labs in Germany, said that over 100 laboratories had run more than a million coronavirus tests since March 1. The number of tests per week has increased to 332,414.

The number of new cases in Germany has been slowing down for several consecutive days. The Robert Koch Institute reported 3,834 new cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total past 99,000. The death toll stands at 1,607.

Related Topics

Germany March Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

GCC interior ministers hold 37th meeting remotely

21 minutes ago

China Unblocks Exit From Wuhan After 76 Days of Co ..

1 minute ago

UAE Cabinet approves formation of ‘Supreme Natio ..

2 hours ago

DHA expands its medicine home delivery service to ..

2 hours ago

Virus hits 66 at one SAfrican hospital, national t ..

1 minute ago

Epsom Derby postponed due to coronavirus

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.