German Lawmaker Accuses Scholz of Throwing Away Post-War Peace Principles Over Tank Supply

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) Petr Bystron, a lawmaker from the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) in the Bundestag, on Wednesday accused Chancellor Olaf Scholz of throwing away post-war peace principles after the decision to transfer Leopard 2 tanks to Kiev.

"You have just thrown the foundations of the post-war period overboard. Germany's special responsibility for the victims of the Second World War was meaningful," Bystron said at a meeting with Scholz in the Bundestag.