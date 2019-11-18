German Lawmaker Calls US, Turkey 'Gravediggers' of NATO

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) Alexander S. Neu, a member of the German Bundestag from the left-wing Die Linke party, has told Sputnik that the United States and Turkey could be considered the gravediggers of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, as both are using it to promote their own agendas.

Earlier in the month, French President Emmanuel Macron told The Economist magazine that there is currently no security cooperation between Europe and the United States, essentially leaving NATO "brain dead."

"NATO is in a state, close the one, described by Macron. The Alliance partners are increasingly talking about their own interests, apart from the NATO's.

On the other hand, we see attempts to instrumentalize NATO for one's own interests ... Turkey and the US can be called the NATO's gravediggers, NATO is eroding, and I can only welcome it," Neu said.

He also passed his judgment on the recent discussions about the organization's future.

"One has to see verbal rhetorical exercises from Brussels regarding the need to involve NATO in the European security [arrangement] as a commonplace. You can debate about [the future of] the transatlantic union with gusto, but there is no new content," he elaborated.

The lawmaker also said that NATO was aimed against Russian by virtue of its structure and identity.