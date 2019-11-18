UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Lawmaker Calls US, Turkey 'Gravediggers' Of NATO

Sumaira FH 19 seconds ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 06:10 AM

German Lawmaker Calls US, Turkey 'Gravediggers' of NATO

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) Alexander S. Neu, a member of the German Bundestag from the left-wing Die Linke party, has told Sputnik that the United States and Turkey could be considered the gravediggers of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, as both are using it to promote their own agendas.

Earlier in the month, French President Emmanuel Macron told The Economist magazine that there is currently no security cooperation between Europe and the United States, essentially leaving NATO "brain dead."

"NATO is in a state, close the one, described by Macron. The Alliance partners are increasingly talking about their own interests, apart from the NATO's.

On the other hand, we see attempts to instrumentalize NATO for one's own interests ... Turkey and the US can be called the NATO's gravediggers, NATO is eroding, and I can only welcome it," Neu said.

He also passed his judgment on the recent discussions about the organization's future.

"One has to see verbal rhetorical exercises from Brussels regarding the need to involve NATO in the European security [arrangement] as a commonplace. You can debate about [the future of] the transatlantic union with gusto, but there is no new content," he elaborated.

The lawmaker also said that NATO was aimed against Russian by virtue of its structure and identity.

Related Topics

Dead NATO Russia Europe Turkey German Brussels Alliance United States From

Recent Stories

Emirati media outlets follow a balanced approach, ..

6 hours ago

Department of Community Development launches &#039 ..

7 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed tours Dubai Airshow

7 hours ago

Arab League meetings on role of media in counterin ..

7 hours ago

Queen Elizabeth II receives credentials of UAE Amb ..

7 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre takes part in Dub ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.