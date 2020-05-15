UrduPoint.com
German Lawmaker Concerned Over Regulator's Decision On Nord Stream 2

Sumaira FH 48 seconds ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 03:55 PM

The German regulator's decision on the Nord Stream 2 AG's application raises concerns, since requirements for such a large-scale project were altered significantly prior to the commissioning, the head of the German parliament's Committee on Economic Affairs and Energy told Sputnik on Friday

Earlier in the day, the country's Federal Network Agency rejected the Nord Stream 2 AG's application to have the Nord Stream 2 pipeline stretch in Germany exempted from the renewed EU Gas Directive.

"I am still worried over the fact that statutory requirements for such a large-scale project as the Nord Stream 2 will be significantly changed again prior to the commissioning.

Usually, changes to the law that devalue the already made investment result in requests for damage recovery. Apart from that, the pipeline completion has already been delayed due to the United States and the authorities of the EU member states, such as Denmark," Klaus Ernst said.

He expressed hope that the Nord Stream 2 would appeal the decision, and wished success to the company.

"The pipeline will be completed anyway, but it will be more expensive, and European gas consumers will have to pay for this eventually," Ernst added.

