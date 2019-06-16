UrduPoint.com
German Lawmaker From Die Linke Says Merkel Doing Too Little To Improve Ties With Russia

Sun 16th June 2019 | 06:20 AM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2019) The German government headed by Chancellor Angela Merkel is doing too little to overcome the deadlock in the German-Russian relations, deputy head of the German-Russian Parliamentary Friendship Group of the Bundestag, Gregor Gysi from Die Linke party, told Sputnik.

On Wednesday, the German parliament's press service said that the parliamentary group would visit the Russian cities of Moscow and Kaluga from June 16-21.

"[Merkel's government] is doing too little to overcome the deadlock, which the [German-Russian] relations have been facing for many years," Gysi said.

He pointed out that Merkel's foreign policy was in line with the US political course, aimed at escalating the arms race and deterring Russia. The politician believes that Berlin should focus on national and European interests - developing cooperation with Russia - instead of aligning with the US foreign policy.

"It is impossible to reach peace and stability in Europe either without Russia, or in struggle with it," Gysi stressed.

The lawmaker noted that mutual removal of sanctions would give a fresh impetus to further development of the German-Russian relations.

Gysi added that Germany and Russia should also take responsibility for forming international relations, based on mutual respect.

Russia's economic and political relations with the West, including Germany, significantly deteriorated in 2014 over the crisis in Ukraine and Crimea's decision to rejoin Russia. The West has accused Moscow of meddling in Ukrainian internal affairs and imposed sanctions on the country, while Russia has denied the accusations and introduced a food embargo on the states that targeted it with restrictive measures.

