German Lawmaker Graf Lambsdorff to Become New Ambassador to Russia in 2023 - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2022) Alexander Graf Lambsdorff, deputy chairman of Germany's Free Democratic Party (FDP) parliamentary group, will replace Geza Andreas von Geyr on the post of the German ambassador to Russia in the summer of 2023, German magazine Der Spiegel reported on Tuesday.

Lambsdorff was initially expected to be appointed ambassador to the United States, but the German government has eventually decided to send the experienced politician to Moscow due to the situation in Ukraine, according to the newspaper.

The deputy head of the FDP parliamentary fraction is considered one of the most experienced foreign policy experts of Germany's coalition government.