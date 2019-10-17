UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Lawmaker Hopes Next Normandy Format Talks To Bring Progress To Ukrainian Crisis

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 08:39 PM

German Lawmaker Hopes Next Normandy Format Talks to Bring Progress to Ukrainian Crisis

The next meeting on the Ukrainian settlement in the Normandy format is expected to bring progress to the issue, Ralf Stegner, a co-chair of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) of Germany and leader of the SPD party in German's Schleswig-Holstein state, told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) The next meeting on the Ukrainian settlement in the Normandy format is expected to bring progress to the issue, Ralf Stegner, a co-chair of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) of Germany and leader of the SPD party in German's Schleswig-Holstein state, told Sputnik on Thursday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on October 10 that the date of the Normandy Four summit would be agreed within days, adding that he expected it to be this year, possibly in November. The format includes France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine and aims to resolve a conflict in eastern Ukraine, which has been ongoing since 2014 and prompted the European Union to impose sanctions on Russia.

"I hope that we get some progress and I think the Minsk accords and Steinmeier formula are ways to support this process.

We should intensify our efforts. And I understand that France and Germany are willing to do that," Stegner said.

There is some optimism about Zelenskyy's approach to the issue, which differs from the lack of determination of his predecessor, Petro Poroshenko, the politician noted.

When asked about the possibility of adding the United States to the process, Stegner said he was not sure whether it would really help.

He also noted that talks related to the Ukrainian crisis and EU sanctions against Russia are mostly focused on economic cooperation rather than on sanctions.

On Monday, French Ambassador to Russia Sylvie Bermann said Paris wanted to hold a meeting of Normandy Four leaders on eastern Ukraine as soon as possible either at the end of this month or in November.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia France German European Union Germany Minsk Paris Progress United States October November From

Recent Stories

Ibrahim scores a century for Balochistan, Ammad an ..

10 minutes ago

PCB clarifies comments on Ahmed Shehzad and Umar A ..

27 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler launches German edition of &#039;Bib ..

56 minutes ago

Kuwait&#039;s archaeological history showcased in ..

1 hour ago

UK MPs vote to hold rare Saturday session on Brexi ..

2 minutes ago

German envoy calls for extensive efforts to ensure ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.