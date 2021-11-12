UrduPoint.com

German Lawmaker Roettgen To Run For CDU Party Leader Post

Sumaira FH 36 seconds ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 01:50 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) German lawmaker Norbert Roettgen said on Friday that he will run for Germany's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party head post.

In October, Armin Laschet announced his decision to step down as the leader of CDU.

"The CDU needs a major renewal in order to remain Germany's people's party. And the core of this renewal should be our Christian-democratic responses to challenges, changes that are enormous in our time ... If I announce today that I am running for the presidency of the Christian Democratic Union, then I am doing so for the same reasons," Roettgen told reporters.

