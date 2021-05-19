UrduPoint.com
German Lawmaker Says Biden's Decision To Ease Nord Stream 2 Sanctions Not Sign Of Weakness

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 05:00 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) US President Joe Biden's decision to waive sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 AG entity that is in charge of the pipeline project shows his "rationality, not weakness," Klaus Ernst, the head of the German parliamentary committee on economy and energy, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"If the US president truly decided to abandon ...

the US sanctions policy against Nord Stream 2, which violates international law, then I very much welcome it. The very idea of imposing sanctions on the managing director of a company that has nothing to do with the United States, which is building a completely legal pipeline ” it is difficult to imagine something more impudent. If Joe Biden rejects this idea, this means that he is showing rationality, not weakness," Ernst said, slamming the US sanctions policy as inadmissible.

More Stories From World

