German Lawmaker Says Discussed Ukraine, Arms Control at Meeting in Moscow

Roderich Kiesewetter, a member of the German Bundestag's Committee of Foreign Affairs, said Tuesday he had discussed Ukraine and arms control with Sergey Kislyak, the first deputy chief of the Russian Federation Council's Foreign Affairs Committee

"It was very helpful to learn more about the Russian assessment on the developments in Ukraine as well as on arms control. And I offered our German position as well as we exchanged our views on the different developments and we found also some common ground," Kiesewetter told reporters after the meeting.

Kiesewetter belongs to the Christian Democratic Union, the party of German Chancellor Angela Merkel.