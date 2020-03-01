(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2020) The recent actions of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan are a call for help, which has only an "external form of threat," Norbert Rottgen, the chairman of the German parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee, said on Saturday in an interview with the national Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper.

Earlier on Saturday, Erdogan announced that his country was opening its border with Europe for Syrian refugees, saying that EU support for refugees in Turkey was coming in too slowly.

"We should understand it this way [as a cry for help] but not as a provocation," Rottgen said, adding that Erdogan wants to tell Western leaders that his attempts to cooperate with Russia and Syria failed.

The lawmaker also recalled that Turkey had received millions of Syrian refugees. Within the context, he added that now Europe should "provide additional funds and additional assistance to temporarily take care of these people."

As Ankara opened its borders, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Saturday that over 47,000 migrants have crossed the country's border with the European Union. Given the situation, during the recent phone talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, Erdogan called on the EU to comply with its obligations regarding refugees and support Turkey by fairly sharing responsibilities.