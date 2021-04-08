German Lawmaker Says EU-US Negotiations Should Focus on Lifting of Nord Stream 2 Sanctions

Negotiations between the European Union and the United States on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project are always welcome, but they should focus on the lifting of the US sanctions, Klaus Ernst, the head of the German parliamentary committee on economy and energy, told Sputnik on Thursday amid media reports about US plans to appoint a special envoy for relevant negotiations

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) Negotiations between the European Union and the United States on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project are always welcome, but they should focus on the lifting of the US sanctions, Klaus Ernst, the head of the German parliamentary committee on economy and energy, told Sputnik on Thursday amid media reports about US plans to appoint a special envoy for relevant negotiations.

"Negotiations between Europe and the US are always welcome ... The talks should rather focus on the lifting of the US sanctions against the project. If the US further pursues its sanctions policy, the EU should hold consultations on effective countermeasures," Ernst said, noting that the Jacques Delors Institute had made an interesting proposal.