German Lawmaker Says There Will Be No Russia-NATO Military Confrontation

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2022 | 06:20 PM

German Lawmaker Says There Will Be No Russia-NATO Military Confrontation

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) There will be no military confrontation between Russia and NATO over the situation in Ukraine, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmerman, the head of the Bundestag's security committee, said on Thursday.

"Ukraine is not a member of NATO, there should be no military confrontation between NATO and Russia," the lawmaker told reporters.

