German Lawmaker Says Trump 'Safe' From Impeachment, Inquiry May Benefit US Leader

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) US President Donald Trump is "safe" from impeachment despite ongoing efforts by US Democrats to remove him from office amid a burgeoning scandal over his alleged pressuring of Ukraine's leader, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to dig up dirt on a political opponent, a German lawmaker told Sputnik.

On Tuesday, the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives launched an impeachment inquiry over allegations that Trump, in an attempt to boost his 2020 re-election bid, pressed Zelenskyy to investigate activities of former Vice President Joe Biden's son, Hunter, in Ukraine in their July phone talk. The lower chamber of Congress has called these alleged actions a violation of the president's constitutional responsibilities.

"I think Trump is safe [from impeachment] because from his first day in office his opponents did not work, they did nothing but trying to set him up. But, gradually, people start noticing that, and those who are behind it are digging their own grave," Waldemar Herdt, a member of the right-wing Alternative for Germany party and a lawmaker in Germany's lower house, said.

He noted that the Democrats were using the impeachment inquiry to draw attention away from Hunter Biden's alleged dealings in Ukrainian politics for personal commercial interest.

"Their analysts figured that this could be a time bomb for them, so they needed to distract attention by drawing it to another far-fetched subject," the German lawmaker said.

Herdt added that the impeachment inquiry and political scandal "could be beneficial for Trump" since Biden, his main political opponent in the presidential race, could end up being investigated during the inquiry and having his political image being harmed in the process.

On Wednesday, the White House unclassified an unredacted transcript of the phone conversation in question. The transcript showed that the US president did ask Zelenskyy to work with his personal lawyer and the US attorney general to "look into" the case of Joe Biden, who "went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution" into his son's possible corruption in Ukraine. Zelenskyy, in turn, assured Trump that Ukraine's next prosecutor general would be "100 percent my person" and would look into the situation.

Last week, US media reported, citing a whistleblower's complaint, that during the July phone call Trump urged Zelenskyy to cooperate in a probe into Hunter Biden's business dealings with a Ukraine gas company. In 2016, Biden publicly admitted to having threatened the Ukraine authorities with pulling $1 billion in US loan guarantees if Kiev did not fire the prosecutor in charge of the case against his son.