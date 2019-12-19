US President Donald Trump's impeachment by the lower chamber of Congress is nothing but a political ploy orchestrated by the Democrats that will only further polarize US society, a member of the Bundestag parliamentary committee on foreign affairs from the Alternative for Germany party told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) US President Donald Trump 's impeachment by the lower chamber of Congress is nothing but a political ploy orchestrated by the Democrats that will only further polarize US society, a member of the Bundestag parliamentary committee on foreign affairs from the Alternative for Germany party told Sputnik.

On Wednesday, Trump was impeached by the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives on charges of abusing his power and obstructing Congress. Nearly all Democratic representatives backed the motion, while all Republicans voted against. The impeachment will now be considered by the Senate, where Trump's party has a majority.

"It [the impeachment] is a symbolic policy and nothing more. There is no support in the Republican dominated Senate and neither in the US public. The American people are seeing the Impeachment procedure as a political theatre driven by Democrats. The consequence is a further polarization and a deterioration of US political culture," Anton Friesen said.

House Democrats launched their impeachment inquiry in September to probe whether Trump tried to pressure Ukraine into investigating his political rival Joe Biden, the current Democratic front-runner in the presidential primaries. Lawmakers initiated the inquiry after a whistleblower sent a complaint to the Congress claiming that Trump threatened to withdraw military aid for Ukraine if Kiev failed to investigate Biden and his son Hunter over the latter's business dealings in the country.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing, repeatedly dismissing the impeachment inquiry as a witch hunt aimed at reversing the outcome of the 2016 presidential election.

Commenting on Wednesday's vote, the president said that "this lawless, partisan impeachment" was "political suicide" for the Democratic Party. He also expressed confidence that he would be fully exonerated by the Senate, pledging to "continue to work tirelessly to address the needs and priorities of the American people."