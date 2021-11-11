German Lawmaker Says US Navy Presence in Black Sea Stirs Tension With Russia

(@FahadShabbir)

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) The US naval presence in the Black Sea near Crimea has become another source of tension between NATO and Russia, Alexander Neu, a member of the German parliament, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

USS Mount Whitney, the US 6th Fleet's command ship, entered the sea on Thursday to join the guided-missile destroyer USS Porter, which has been on routine patrol in the area since last month. Russia said it was tracking the ships.

"According to the international law, as long as NATO does not enter Russian territory or territorial waters NATO can navigate in the Black Sea.

.. But, apart from the international law, of course, US behavior in the Black Sea is a further contribution to escalation with Russia," Neu said.

The US Navy said the warships were in the region for routine maritime operations with NATO allies and partners. Ukraine welcomed their presence near what it sees as its annexed territory. Crimea rejoined Russia after a vast majority of its population voted for a split from Ukraine in 2014.