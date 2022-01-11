German Lawmaker Slams US for Coming Unprepared and Without EU Blessing to Geneva Talks

In a humiliating blow for the Europeans, the Americans came to Geneva to talk European security with the Russians without consulting Brussels about its security tenets, the foreign policy spokesman for the AfD party in parliament told Sputnik

"The United States delegation comes very unprepared to Geneva. Their negotiator is experienced, but the positions have not been discussed with European partners," Armin-Paulus Hampel said in a comment.

Senior Russian and US diplomats met in Geneva on Monday for a discussion on Moscow's security proposals. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said after the talks that no progress was made on Russia's main demand to stop NATO expanding eastward.

Hampel said NATO made a mistake in 2008 when it welcomed membership aspirations of "volatile" Ukraine and Georgia. He argued it was "shocking" that European leaders did not see the danger in entrusting their future to "hotheads" in Kiev and Tbilisi.

The strategic stability dialogue in Geneva will be followed by Russia-NATO talks in Brussels on Wednesday and a meeting of Russian negotiators and representatives of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe in Vienna on Thursday.