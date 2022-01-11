UrduPoint.com

German Lawmaker Slams US For Coming Unprepared And Without EU Blessing To Geneva Talks

Faizan Hashmi Published January 11, 2022 | 11:00 PM

German Lawmaker Slams US for Coming Unprepared and Without EU Blessing to Geneva Talks

In a humiliating blow for the Europeans, the Americans came to Geneva to talk European security with the Russians without consulting Brussels about its security tenets, the foreign policy spokesman for the AfD party in parliament told Sputnik

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) In a humiliating blow for the Europeans, the Americans came to Geneva to talk European security with the Russians without consulting Brussels about its security tenets, the foreign policy spokesman for the AfD party in parliament told Sputnik.

"The United States delegation comes very unprepared to Geneva. Their negotiator is experienced, but the positions have not been discussed with European partners," Armin-Paulus Hampel said in a comment.

Senior Russian and US diplomats met in Geneva on Monday for a discussion on Moscow's security proposals. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said after the talks that no progress was made on Russia's main demand to stop NATO expanding eastward.

Hampel said NATO made a mistake in 2008 when it welcomed membership aspirations of "volatile" Ukraine and Georgia. He argued it was "shocking" that European leaders did not see the danger in entrusting their future to "hotheads" in Kiev and Tbilisi.

The strategic stability dialogue in Geneva will be followed by Russia-NATO talks in Brussels on Wednesday and a meeting of Russian negotiators and representatives of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe in Vienna on Thursday.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Parliament Vienna Brussels Tbilisi Progress Geneva Kiev Georgia United States

Recent Stories

NASA Chief Says Will Not Visit Russia for Talks on ..

NASA Chief Says Will Not Visit Russia for Talks on Cooperation Until Pandemic Su ..

2 minutes ago
 Djokovic trains as Australian Open dream hangs in ..

Djokovic trains as Australian Open dream hangs in balance

2 minutes ago
 New dates for West Indies v Ireland ODIs after Cov ..

New dates for West Indies v Ireland ODIs after Covid outbreak

2 minutes ago
 UK PM faces new 'lockdown party' hangover

UK PM faces new 'lockdown party' hangover

2 minutes ago
 Documents Show Fauci May Have Concealed Info on CO ..

Documents Show Fauci May Have Concealed Info on COVID Lab Origins - House Republ ..

6 minutes ago
 Hungary Schedules Parliamentary Elections for Earl ..

Hungary Schedules Parliamentary Elections for Early April - Gov't

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.