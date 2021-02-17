UrduPoint.com
German Lawmaker Urges Berlin To Make Washington Foot Bill For Delaying Nord Stream 2

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 06:00 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) Germany has the right to demand compensation from the United States for hindering the construction of the Nord Stream gas pipeline and thus making German consumers pay more, Steffen Kotre, a member of the German lower house and energy spokesman for the Alternative for Germany party (AfD), told Sputnik on Wednesday, amid reports about a discussion on the project's future between Washington and Berlin.

Media reported earlier this week that the Joe Biden administration had launched talks with Germany on the fate of the pipeline. The German side has not yet officially confirmed those reports, however, a Sputnik source said that the talks are underway between the relevant authorities of both countries. According to Kotre, because of US interference, Germans have been overpaying for their gas, mentioning a sum of several billion Euros.

"And this bill has to be presented to the Americans," the lawmaker said, adding that only that way the German foreign policy will be taken seriously.

Speaking about a proposal by Economic Affairs and Energy Minister Peter Altmaier to build two terminals for US liquefied natural gas in Germany and using government funds to connect them to the country's gas transportation network, Kotre blasted the idea as "the greatest effrontery to consumers."

"The German government has to use a great deal of threats, [and] remain firm, otherwise the Americans will not budge," Kotre added.

The Nord Stream 2 project aims to lay a 745-mile-long twin pipeline that will carry up to 1.942 trillion cubic feet of gas per year from Russia to Germany, passing through the territorial waters or exclusive economic zones of Denmark, Finland, Germany, Russia and Sweden.

The US is a vocal opponent to the project, as well as Berlin's alleged dependence on Russian natural resources.

