(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Head of Bundestag Committee on Economic Affairs and Energy Klaus Ernst on Friday called upon Chancellor Angela Merkel's government to take a more resolute stance with regard to US sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas project

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) Head of Bundestag Committee on Economic Affairs and Energy Klaus Ernst on Friday called upon Chancellor Angela Merkel's government to take a more resolute stance with regard to US sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas project.

In early June, US senators introduced a bipartisan bill that would tighten sanctions on Nord Stream 2 to potentially hit numerous European companies, banks and governmental organizations that work for the project. According to Bloomberg, citing sources in Berlin, Germany is putting together a set of countermeasures to mobilize a coordinated EU-wide response.

"If all diplomatic efforts prove futile, I hope the Federal government will be ready to take a tougher line with regard to Washington," Ernst told Sputnik, adding that his committee was due to "hear external experts" in the coming week to determine "effective countermeasures at the German government's disposal" in case additional sanctions are applied.

According to the lawmaker, the Bundestag committee plans an "inter-parliamentary level" negotiation with the US counterparts on the prospects of blocking the bill on sanctions.

Nord Stream 2 is projected to be a 745-mile-long offshore twin pipeline carrying Russian gas directly to Germany through the territorial waters or exclusive economic zones of Denmark, Finland, Germany, Russia and Sweden.

In December, the United States imposed sanctions against Nord Stream 2 to target any vessel involved in pipeline laying activities, which caused the Swiss company Allseas to almost immediately abandon the project. The new bill will expand restrictions to include all companies providing insurance, port and licensing services.