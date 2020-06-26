UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Lawmaker Urges Gov't To Take Tougher Stance On US' Nord Stream 2 Sanctions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 09:56 PM

German Lawmaker Urges Gov't to Take Tougher Stance on US' Nord Stream 2 Sanctions

Head of Bundestag Committee on Economic Affairs and Energy Klaus Ernst on Friday called upon Chancellor Angela Merkel's government to take a more resolute stance with regard to US sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas project

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) Head of Bundestag Committee on Economic Affairs and Energy Klaus Ernst on Friday called upon Chancellor Angela Merkel's government to take a more resolute stance with regard to US sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas project.

In early June, US senators introduced a bipartisan bill that would tighten sanctions on Nord Stream 2 to potentially hit numerous European companies, banks and governmental organizations that work for the project. According to Bloomberg, citing sources in Berlin, Germany is putting together a set of countermeasures to mobilize a coordinated EU-wide response.

"If all diplomatic efforts prove futile, I hope the Federal government will be ready to take a tougher line with regard to Washington," Ernst told Sputnik, adding that his committee was due to "hear external experts" in the coming week to determine "effective countermeasures at the German government's disposal" in case additional sanctions are applied.

According to the lawmaker, the Bundestag committee plans an "inter-parliamentary level" negotiation with the US counterparts on the prospects of blocking the bill on sanctions.

Nord Stream 2 is projected to be a 745-mile-long offshore twin pipeline carrying Russian gas directly to Germany through the territorial waters or exclusive economic zones of Denmark, Finland, Germany, Russia and Sweden.

In December, the United States imposed sanctions against Nord Stream 2 to target any vessel involved in pipeline laying activities, which caused the Swiss company Allseas to almost immediately abandon the project. The new bill will expand restrictions to include all companies providing insurance, port and licensing services.

Related Topics

Russia Washington German Company Germany Resolute Berlin Nord United States Sweden Finland Denmark Angela Merkel June December Gas All Government

Recent Stories

UAE sends medical aid to Iraqi Kurdistan in fight ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Costa Rican counterpart discus ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Estonian FM review bilateral t ..

2 hours ago

UAE stem cell treatment for COVID-19 reaches over ..

2 hours ago

Tawam Hospital in Al Ain free of COVID-19 patients ..

2 hours ago

Provision of equal opportunities to women essentia ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.