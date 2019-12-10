UrduPoint.com
German Lawmaker Wonders Why Berlin Did Not Extradite Murdered Georgian National To Russia

Andrej Hunko, member of the German Bundestag and of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) for The Left party, told Sputnik he wondered why Germany had not extradited the Georgian citizen, who was recently killed in Berlin, despite Russia's repeated request to do so

Following the Normandy Four talks in Paris on Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow had tried to extradite the German national on several occasions, but its request was not satisfied by Germany.

"I think it is very important that the [murder] be investigated. But there are also certain questions that arise. [Russian President Vladimir] Putin said that Russia had already asked for the [Georgian] national to be extradited, but that was not realized. This is an open question that needs to be clarified," Hunko said.

He added that Germany should choose the path of cooperating with Moscow on the issue, not the escalation of tensions.

