MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) Several German lawmakers on Thursday blamed Chancellor Angela Merkel and her ministers for being accessory to the murder of senior Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani in Iraq in January.

Eight members of the leftist Die Linke party filed a criminal complaint with the general prosecutor's office saying the government allowed the United States to use the air base in Ramstein for the illegal drone attack, making it complicit in the resulting crime.

"We can no longer tolerate that the Federal government makes possible and supports the illegal US drone war, thus violating international rules.

Members of the federal government must be held personally accountable for this," Alexander Neu, one of the signatories, said.

Neu, who sits on the German parliament's defense committee, said on his website that the complaint was filed against the ministers of defense, interior and foreign affairs, among others.

The party says that the US can only control its killer drones in the middle East through a satellite relay station at the air force base in the western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia, where a high court ruled last year against using the base for illegal drone attacks.