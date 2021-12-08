German Lawmakers Elect Scholz From Social Democratic Party As New Chancellor
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 02:50 PM
German lawmakers on Wednesday Elected Olaf Scholz, a candidate from the Social Democratic party, as a new German chancellor, according to N24 tv channel's broadcast
BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) German lawmakers on Wednesday Elected Olaf Scholz, a candidate from the Social Democratic party, as a new German chancellor, according to N24 tv channel's broadcast.
Scholz received 395 votes out of 736. He is set to replace leader of the Christian Democratic Union Angela Merkel.