German Lawmakers Targeted by Hacker Attack, Which Might Be Arranged From Russia - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) At least seven members of the Bundestag were targeted by a hacker attack, behind which is a group of hackers Ghostwriter, allegedly related to Russia, the Spiegel magazine reported, citing its own information.

According to the newspaper, in addition to the members of the Bundestag, the attack affected 31 members of the Landtag (Land Parliament).

The attackers sent out phishing emails, and it is not yet clear if there was a data leak. The affected politicians mainly belonged to the CDU/CSU bloc and the Social Democratic Party of Germany that are part of the ruling coalition.

Security experts speculate that Russian intelligence agency GRU could be behind the attacks. According to government sources, in addition to the lawmakers, political activists in Hamburg and Bremen were also targeted by the attack.