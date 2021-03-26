UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Lawmakers Targeted By Hacker Attack, Which Might Be Arranged From Russia - Reports

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 07:20 PM

German Lawmakers Targeted by Hacker Attack, Which Might Be Arranged From Russia - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) At least seven members of the Bundestag were targeted by a hacker attack, behind which is a group of hackers Ghostwriter, allegedly related to Russia, the Spiegel magazine reported, citing its own information.

According to the newspaper, in addition to the members of the Bundestag, the attack affected 31 members of the Landtag (Land Parliament).

The attackers sent out phishing emails, and it is not yet clear if there was a data leak. The affected politicians mainly belonged to the CDU/CSU bloc and the Social Democratic Party of Germany that are part of the ruling coalition.

Security experts speculate that Russian intelligence agency GRU could be behind the attacks. According to government sources, in addition to the lawmakers, political activists in Hamburg and Bremen were also targeted by the attack.

Related Topics

Attack Russia Parliament Germany Bremen Hamburg Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s re-entry to the IMF programme welcome ..

45 minutes ago

69,142 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

2 hours ago

NUST’s think tank organises high-level webinar o ..

2 hours ago

SCA praises offers of international aid to re-floa ..

3 hours ago

2451 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab o ..

2 hours ago

Kremlin denies Russia and China using vaccines as ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.