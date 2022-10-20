German Lawmakers to Send New Delegation to Taiwan on October 23-26

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) The second delegation of German lawmakers in a month, led by Peter Heidt, a politician from the Free Democratic Party, will visit Taiwan from October 23-26 to discuss human rights issues, the island's foreign ministry said on Thursday.

"A delegation from the Bundestag's (German parliament's) human rights committee led by the member of parliament, Peter Heidt, will visit Taiwan from October 23-26. This is the second official delegation from the German parliament in a month," the Taiwanese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Germany's six-member delegation, which will include members of various political parties, is scheduled to meet with the head of the island's administration, Tsai Ing-wen, Taiwanese Foreign Minister Jaushieh Joseph Wu, and Chen Chu, the head of the National Human Rights Commission.

As part of the trip, the delegation will also visit the National Taiwan Human Rights Museum and discuss human rights cooperation with local non-governmental organizations and think tanks.

The first delegation from the German parliament in three years visited the island from October 2-6. The group included seven lawmakers and was headed by Klaus-Peter Wilsch, the head of the parliamentary group responsible for relations with Taipei.

Germany became the second European country after France to send a delegation to the island since the deterioration of the environment in the Taiwan Strait.

The situation around Taiwan escalated after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island in early August. Beijing condemned Pelosi's trip, which it regarded as a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military exercises in the vicinity of the island. Despite this fact, several countries, including France, Germany, the United States, Japan and others, have sent their delegations to the island since then, further increasing tensions in the Taiwan Strait.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan ” a territory with its own elected government ” maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.