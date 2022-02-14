UrduPoint.com

German Leader Flies To Kyiv To Calm 'critical' War Threat

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz lands in Kyiv on Monday before visiting Moscow to try to head off a "very critical" threat of an invasion that would spark the worst crisis in Europe since the Cold War

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz lands in Kyiv on Monday before visiting Moscow to try to head off a "very critical" threat of an invasion that would spark the worst crisis in Europe since the Cold War.

Scholz's visit comes with Kyiv seeking an urgent meeting with Russia explaining why it has deployed more than 100,000 soldiers to Ukraine's borders while arguing with NATO about its post-Soviet expansion into countries once under the Kremlin's domain.

