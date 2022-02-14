German leader flies to Kyiv to calm 'critical' war threat

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz lands in Kyiv on Monday before visiting Moscow to try to head off a "very critical" threat of an invasion that would spark the worst crisis in Europe since the Cold War

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :

Scholz's visit comes with Kyiv seeking an urgent meeting with Russia explaining why it has deployed more than 100,000 soldiers to Ukraine's borders while arguing with NATO about its post-Soviet expansion into countries once under the Kremlin's domain.