German Leader, Norwegian Prime Minister Discuss Security in Light of Nord Stream Blasts

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store discussed on Wednesday infrastructure protection after the Nord Stream incidents, noting the need to strengthen coordination between the countries.

On Tuesday, Oslo said that the country intends to spend more than $4 million to strengthen the security of key infrastructure for the oil and gas sector following the Nord Stream suspected explosions.

"Jonas Gahr Store and I discussed in detail the protection of critical infrastructure on the seabed. Pipelines, radio cables and internet connections are vital to our states and must be under special protection. Not least the attacks on Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 showed what big risks exist here," Scholz told reporters after a meeting with the Norwegian prime minister in Berlin.

According to the chancellor, the parties agreed that they should strengthen the coordination of international missions, as well as the police and military forces. Scholz added that NATO, with its coordination capabilities, maritime presence and expertise, is well suited to such a mission.

"Our goal must be rapid, stable and pragmatic international coordination of all relevant parties to protect this infrastructure. And in case of emergencies - the ability to quickly provide an appropriate response. We are united in our opinion to appeal to NATO Secretary General (Jens Stoltenberg) for support in coordinating the protection of underwater infrastructure," Scholz noted, adding that the issue will be raised later in the day during his meeting with the NATO chief.

On September 26, leaks of fuel were registered on the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines. The causes of the incidents have not yet been established. The operator, Nord Stream AG, reported that the damage was unprecedented and that it was impossible to estimate the time frame for repair work. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office is investigating the pipeline incidents as acts of international terrorism. The European Union has also launched a probe into the incidents.