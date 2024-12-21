Open Menu

German Leader To Visit Site Of Deadly Christmas Market Attack

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 21, 2024 | 10:40 AM

Magdeburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and other politicians will Saturday visit the scene of a bloody car-ramming that targeted visitors to a Christmas fair in an old market city.

The attack came almost eight years to the day after Germany suffered its deadliest-ever militant attack when a Tunisian man drove a truck through a Berlin Christmas market, killing 13.

No extremist group has claimed the latest vehicle-ramming attack to target one of Germany's most beloved religious and cultural festivals.

Some German media pointed to the suspect's past social media posts in which he has expressed views critical of islam and had even warned of the "dangers" of an Islamisation of Germany.

The sorrow and anger sparked by the attack, where one of those killed was a young child, was sure to inflame a heated debate on immigration and security as Germany heads for February 23 elections.

One woman summed up the stunned mood when she told Die Welt daily: "I don't know in what world we're living in, where someone would use such a peaceful event to spread terror."

The leader of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), Alice Weidel, which has focused on militant attacks in its campaign against immigrants, wrote on X "When will this madness stop?"

