German leaders urge quick EU approval of Sputnik V jab

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :German regional leaders urged the EU Thursday to speed up its review of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and ensure that it could be rolled out efficiently across the bloc once approved.

"It's important to accelerate approval procedures, especially in the case of Sputnik," said Bavarian premier Markus Soeder at a news conference after Germany's 16 state leaders held talks with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen.

He added that European studies of the Russian vaccine had so far shown that it was "highly safe" and "in some cases better than vaccines which have already been approved".

"We need to approve it quickly and efficiently, not get bogged down in the classic, bureaucratic details," he said.

Berlin mayor Michael Mueller also noted that "we need every vaccine we can get".

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) launched a rolling review of Sputnik V earlier this month, though several EU countries have already begun distributing it.

If approved Sputnik would become the first non-Western coronavirus jab to be certified for use across the 27-nation bloc.

On Thursday, Bavarian premier Soeder claimed that approval was now "only a matter of time", and that it was more important that the EU struck deals to secure production and supply.

"Europe needs to negotiate quickly and not wait until the approval is there. This is an urgent appeal not to miss another chance," he said.

"If it's the case that production is difficult with Sputnik, then there could be an offer to produce it here in Germany," he added.

Sputnik V's developers claimed Monday that they had production deals with companies in Italy, France, Spain and Germany, yet it remains unclear how concrete these agreements are.

The French and Spanish governments both told AFP they were not aware of any formal contracts, while German pharmaceutical company IDT Biologika said it was "still in talks" with Russia over vaccine production.

Both Soeder and Mueller called for an expansion of European production capacities and ensure that EU-produced doses remained in the EU to invigorate the bloc's sluggish inoculation campaign.

"We need more European sovereignty. Europe's reliance on other producers is one of the weaknesses of our entire vaccine architecture," said Soeder.