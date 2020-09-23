German Leadership Ready to Give Up Sovereignty for EU to Have Seat in UNSC - AfD Lawmaker

Germany, which is currently led by vocal advocates of globalization, wants the European Union, not Germany itself, to become the new permanent member of the UN Security Council, and Berlin is ready to abandon a lot of aspects of its sovereignty, as well as its own claims for a seat in the council despite being one of the bloc's strongest economies, Sergey Henke, a member of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, told Sputnik

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) Germany, which is currently led by vocal advocates of globalization, wants the European Union, not Germany itself, to become the new permanent member of the UN Security Council, and Berlin is ready to abandon a lot of aspects of its sovereignty, as well as its own claims for a seat in the council despite being one of the bloc's strongest economies, Sergey Henke, a member of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, told Sputnik.

Politicians from various countries have called for the UN Security Council to be reformed in order to better reflect the current balance of power in the world. Though the need to reshape the body was first voiced in 1993, a consensus on the matter has not been reached so far. Speaking at the 75th session of the UN General Assembly earlier this week, Chancellor Angela Merkel once again voiced the idea that the UN "must develop further in order to be able to cope with the global challenges of the 21st century."

"Germany is currently lead by vocal supporters of globalization that are ready to abandon or have already abandoned many aspects of Germany's sovereignty in favor of the EU ... In an ideal scenario, Germany would like the EU to become the new [permanent] member of the UN Security Council, not Germany itself.

For this, we are ready to abandon our claims for the place, although there are such, as Germany is one of the strongest economies and, behind the scenes, the leader of the European Union," Henke said.

According to the AfD member, Berlin has already abandoned many aspects of the country's sovereignty in favor of the European Union, as more than 80 percent of all laws that regulate today the situation in Germany are not adopted in Berlin, but in Brussels.

"They [the current German leadership] believe that the era of independent sovereign states has exhausted itself and want to create a superstate, meaning even greater consolidation of the EU, in order to manage it later. They expect to lead 500 million people and the strongest economy in the world, which surpasses both the United States and China," the politician added.

At the same time, the lawmaker added that France was not ready to give up its seat in the council for the sake of the EU membership in the UN body and strongly opposed the membership of Germany.

The UN Security Council, which is considered to be the core mechanism of international collective security, has five permanent members � China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States � all of which have veto power, as well as 10 non-permanent members.