German, Lebanese Officials Sign Agreement On Beirut Naval Base Reconstruction - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 09:17 PM

German, Lebanese Officials Sign Agreement on Beirut Naval Base Reconstruction - Reports

Lebanese military representatives and officials from the German diplomatic mission in Beirut have agreed to cooperate in the reconstruction of the naval base in the Lebanese capital that was badly damaged in the August 4 port explosion, the Lebanese state-run NNA agency reports on Tuesday

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) Lebanese military representatives and officials from the German diplomatic mission in Beirut have agreed to cooperate in the reconstruction of the naval base in the Lebanese capital that was badly damaged in the August 4 port explosion, the Lebanese state-run NNA agency reports on Tuesday.

At a signing ceremony, German Ambassador to Lebanon Andreas Kind said that Germany would continue to provide all available military support to Lebanon, according to the agency.

Commander of the Lebanese Armed Forces, Gen. Joseph Aoun, expressed his gratitude for the ongoing presence of German peacekeepers within the UN Interim Force in Lebanon, the agency reported.

The August 4 blast at the port of Beirut left more than 200 people dead. The explosion, which was blamed on the improper storage of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate in a warehouse at the port, caused an estimated $15 billion in damage.

