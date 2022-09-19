German Left Co-Leader Sees No Looming Split in Party

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2022) There is no split in Germany's The Left party or hints of a similar scenario in the future, party co-leader Janine Wissler said on Monday.

Last Friday, German newspaper Spiegel, after talking to numerous party members and getting access to the party's internal communication, reported that The Left is on the verge of its split due to Sahra Wagenknecht, a member of the Bundestag and former co-chair of the party's parliamentary group, and her criticism of sanctions against Russia.

"I hear the word 'split', but I don't see such a danger or a rift running through the whole party," Wissler said at a press conference.

Wissler said that during her frequent visits to regional parliamentary groups, she had not observed such sentiments.

"On the ground, I did not see confirmation of the allegedly threatening scenario (for the party)," she added.

However, Wissler noted with regret that there are currently party members who have doubts on their party membership.

On September 9, Wagenknecht, who is famous for her pro-Russian statements, said in her speech in the German parliament that Economy Minister Robert Habeck from the Green party had started an "economic war" against Germany's most important energy supplier, Russia. Wagenknecht called for the lifting of sanctions and Habeck's resignation. The statement of Wagenknecht spurred inner-party discussions and calls for Wagenknecht's exclusion from the party.