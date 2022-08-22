German Left Demands Ban on Power Cuts to Households as Energy Crisis Looms

Germany's Left Party said Monday it wants the government to impose a ban on power and gas cuts to households at least during the upcoming cold season to shield low-income residents from "energy poverty."

"We believe that the 'traffic light' (coalition) must swiftly impose a moratorium on power and gas cutoff, although a ban on power and gas cuts would be even better," party co-leader Janine Wissler told a press conference.

Electricity and gas utilities cut on average 800,000 households off the grid every year, Wissler said. She proposed a cap on gas prices in place of the controversial gas levy that the three-way coalition plans to impose on consumers from September to take the burden of surging gas prices off local suppliers.