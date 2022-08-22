UrduPoint.com

German Left Demands Ban On Power Cuts To Households As Energy Crisis Looms

Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2022 | 09:27 PM

Germany's Left Party said Monday it wants the government to impose a ban on power and gas cuts to households at least during the upcoming cold season to shield low-income residents from "energy poverty."

"We believe that the 'traffic light' (coalition) must swiftly impose a moratorium on power and gas cutoff, although a ban on power and gas cuts would be even better," party co-leader Janine Wissler told a press conference.

Electricity and gas utilities cut on average 800,000 households off the grid every year, Wissler said. She proposed a cap on gas prices in place of the controversial gas levy that the three-way coalition plans to impose on consumers from September to take the burden of surging gas prices off local suppliers.

