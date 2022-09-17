UrduPoint.com

German Left Party On Verge Of Split Due To Pro-Russian Position Of Party Member - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 17, 2022 | 02:30 AM

German Left Party on Verge of Split Due to Pro-Russian Position of Party Member - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2022) Germany's Left Party is on the verge of its split due to Sahra Wagenknecht, a member of the Bundestag and former co-chair of the party's parliamentary group, and her criticism of sanctions against Russia as well as her pro-Russian statements, according to the Spiegel magazine.

Last week, Wagenknecht said in her speech in the German parliament that Economy Minister Robert Habeck had started an "economic war" against Germany's most important energy supplier, Russia. Wagenknecht called for the lifting of sanctions and Habeck's resignation. The statement of Wagenknecht spurred inner-party discussions and calls for Wagenknecht's exclusion from the party.

Spiegel spoke to numerous members of the party and got an access to the party's internal communication, as well as reports of its closed meetings and recreated a picture of "a political collapse" of the party.

According to the magazine, after the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine the party became split into two power groups as regards views on foreign policy: "radical anti-militarists, praising dictatorships in Cuba and Venezuela" and "pragmatic supporters of a functional Bundeswehr."

Wagenknecht is famous for her pro-Russian statements, which she has been sharply criticized for. She has repeatedly spoken in favor of negotiations with Russia and said that Germany and the EU with their sanctions were the ones that were to blame for high energy prices and inflation in general. The party leadership has distanced itself from Wagenknecht's statements.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Parliament German Germany Split Cuba Venezuela From

Recent Stories

Mourners observe Chehlum of Imam Hussain (AS)

Mourners observe Chehlum of Imam Hussain (AS)

2 hours ago
 Italian Prime Minister Draghi Sees No Signs of Rec ..

Italian Prime Minister Draghi Sees No Signs of Recession in National Economy

2 hours ago
 Michelle Obama Urges Black Voters to Verify Regist ..

Michelle Obama Urges Black Voters to Verify Registration Amid Suppression Effort ..

2 hours ago
 Police finalizes security arrangements for Chehlum ..

Police finalizes security arrangements for Chehlum of Imam Hussain (AS)

2 hours ago
 China Perfecting Mass Surveillance at Home, Export ..

China Perfecting Mass Surveillance at Home, Exporting Technology Abroad - US Sta ..

2 hours ago
 'Like a waterfall': deadly Italian storms spark cl ..

'Like a waterfall': deadly Italian storms spark climate debate

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.