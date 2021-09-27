UrduPoint.com

German Liberal FDP Leader Speaks In Favor Of Coalition With Conservatives, Greens

Mon 27th September 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) Christian Lindner, the leader of the liberal Free Democratic Party (FDP), said after the German Federal election that he preferred entering a coalition government with the conservatives and the Greens.

"I see the most ideological convergence in a Jamaica coalition. A conversation has to be held about whether all participants could have a fair representation in it," he said after the vote.

A potential coalition of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives, liberals and Greens is nicknamed "Jamaica" because the traditional colors of the three parties involved ” black (CDU), yellow (FDP) and green (self-explanatory) ” match those of the Jamaican national flag.

Lindner said Sunday's election showed that voters wanted a centrist government.

"Today sends a clear signal: the political center has become stronger and the political fringes weaker... Citizens want a government formed by the center," he told a news conference.

He praised the outcome of the vote as "one of the best election results in our history" and big proof of trust. The FDP is projected to come in the fourth place with roughly 11% of votes, making it a kingmaker.

