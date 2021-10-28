German Man Convicted of Passing Parliament Floor Plans to Russia - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) A Berlin court handed a German man a two-year suspended sentence on Thursday for passing sensitive floor plans of the national parliament to a Russian, media said.

The 56-year-old man, identified by the Spiegel magazine as Jens F.

, was employed with a security firm servicing the Bundestag when he gave a Russian embassy employee a CD disc with the floor plans in 2017.

Prosecutors were quoted as saying in court papers that the suspect passed the secret information to a person they claimed was a Russian military intelligence officer "on his own initiative."

The man reportedly served with a tank division of the eastern German army and was unofficially employed by the national secret police Stasi between 1984 and 1990.