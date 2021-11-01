German Man Faces Murder Charge After Driving Into Children - Prosecutors

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) A man who rammed a car into Primary school students in a central German town last week is being probed on murder and attempted murder charges after apparently hitting pedestrians on purpose, prosecutors told media.

The 30-year-old drove his Polo onto the sidewalk and into children in Witzenhausen near Kassel on Friday morning, killing an eight-year-old girl and seriously injuring two others. He was injured and hospitalized for screening, the Bild daily said.

Prosecutors in Kassel gathered facts and witness testimonies that suggest the suspect "steered actively in the direction of the primary school students, deliberately causing one death and several injuries," according to a statement seen by Bild on Monday.

The man was reportedly transferred to a psychiatric ward and is being investigated on suspicion of murder, attempted murder, grievous bodily harm and reckless driving. The prosecutor's office said there was nothing to suggest a terrorist or extremist motive.