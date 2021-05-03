UrduPoint.com
German Man On Trial For Car Attack On Carnival

Mon 03rd May 2021 | 06:26 PM

A German man went on trial Monday accused of ramming his car through a carnival procession last year, injuring dozens of bystanders including children

Berlin, May 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :A German man went on trial Monday accused of ramming his car through a carnival procession last year, injuring dozens of bystanders including children.

The suspect named as Maurice P., 30, is accused of indiscriminately tearing through the traditional Shrove Monday parade in Volkmarsen in the central state of Hesse in February 2020.

He is charged with 91 counts of attempted murder, 90 counts of dangerous bodily harm and dangerous interference with traffic.

Prosecutors told the court in Kassel on Monday it had been Maurice P.'s intention to kill a "large number of people" and he had accelerated so quickly that his tyres screeched.

Several people were thrown into the air as the car tore along 42 metres of the parade and some children were dragged under the vehicle, they said.

Passers-by eventually managed to stop the rampage by opening the car doors, pulling out Maurice P. and holding him until he was arrested.

Although the suspect has so far refused to talk to investigators about a possible motive, prosecutors believe the attack was premeditated.

He had parked his car in a strategic position the day before the parade, according to the indictment, and had installed a dashcam to film the crime.

He was not under the influence of alcohol, medication or drugs, it said.

Germany been on high alert for car ramming attacks since December 2016, when an Islamic State group sympathiser ploughed a truck through a Christmas market leaving 12 dead.

The country has seen several such attacks since with most carried out by people who were later found to have psychological issues.

In December 2020, a German man tore his car through a pedestrian shopping street in the southwestern German city of Trier, killing five people including a baby.

In January 2019, a German man injured eight people when he drove into crowds on New Year's Eve in the western cities of Bottrop and Essen. He was later taken into psychiatric care.

In April 2018, a German man crashed his van into people seated outside a restaurant in the city of Muenster, killing five before shooting himself dead. Investigators later said he had mental health problems.

