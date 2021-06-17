UrduPoint.com
German Manufacturing Backlog Grows Significantly Since Lockdown - Statistics

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) Germany's manufacturing industry has accumulated a large backlog of orders since it went into lockdown early last year, according to data shared on Thursday by the national statistics agency.

Destatis estimated that unfilled orders in April 2021 were 11.4% higher in seasonally and Calendar adjusted terms than in February 2020, a month before COVID-19 restrictions went into effect.

The stock of orders rose 2.9% in April month-on-month. Domestic orders not yet completed rose 2.4%, while foreign orders increased 3.

2%.

"This was the eleventh increase in a row and the highest level reached since the statistics were introduced in January 2015. The reason was that new orders developed faster than sales," Destatis said.

The range of stock, which indicates how many months would be needed to produce goods until all orders on hand are filled, stood at 7 months in April, down from 7.1 month in March. It was the highest for producers of capital goods (9.5 month) and the lowest for consumer goods (3.1 months).

